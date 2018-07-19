× State Police: Trooper fires at fugitive who charged at him with knife

SLIDELL, La. — A Louisiana State Trooper fired shots at an Oklahoma fugitive who reportedly charged at him with a large knife when police tried to arrest him in Slidell.

According to State Police, it happened about 2 p.m. when troopers tried to serve a federal arrest warrant on 22-year-old Devon Deshon Thomas of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He’s wanted on multiple counts of armed robbery.

As officers approached the home, Thomas reportedly exited and charged at the police with a knife. A state trooper fired shots, but the suspect was not hit. He was, however, taken to Slidell Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries. Police did not specify how Thomas was injured.

Thomas will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail as a federal fugitive. He will also face additional charges in Louisiana.