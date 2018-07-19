Schedule to Buc: Privateers release 2018-2019 men’s and women’s hoops schedules

A familiar opponent appears on schedule for the UNO men’s basketball team this season.

The Privateers will host former Sun Belt Conference foe Louisiana-Lafayette at Kiefer Lakefront Arena Wednesday November 28th. The game is being designated as the “load the lakefront” contest. UNO will play at the Alario Center in Westwego, December 18th against Williams Baptist. The game has been designated as the Ugly Sweater game. Fans can buy a ticket for $5 with an ugly holiday sweater.

For the second straight season, UNO will not play Tulane. WGNO Sports asked head coach Mark Slessinger about the absence of the Green Wave from the UNO schedule.

The women open exhibition play against West Alabama November 2nd.