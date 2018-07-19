Police find NOPD-issued stun gun during kidnapping and robbery arrest

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers recovered a stolen police-issued stun gun while searching the residence where three people were arrested for aggravated kidnapping.

U.S. Marshals assisted the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrest 18-year-old Christopher Jacobs, 19-year-old Payton Jacobs, and 20-year-old Chante Simmons on July 18 on Rye Street in Metairie.

Inside the residence, the officers found an NOPD-issued Taser stun gun.

All three suspects are charged with robbing and kidnapping a man in the 5900 block of Boeing Street in the early morning hours of July 2.

The victim told police a man walked up to him as he was sitting outside his house and asked if he wanted a smoke.

Four or five more men quickly appeared with their weapons drawn, according to the NOPD.

The victim was forced at gunpoint to get inside of his car, and the armed men drove him to Slidell, where he escaped.

Nineteen-year-old Joshua London was arrested on July 3 in connection with this armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.