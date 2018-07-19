New book chronicles ‘rich traditions’ of the New Orleans Baby Dolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- This city is home to a host of female marching groups, like the Pussyfooters, the and the Muffalottas, but it's a tradition that started long, long ago by the Baby Dolls of New Orleans.

A new book, "Walking Raddy : The Baby Dolls of New Orleans," chronicles the old -- and the new -- New Orleans Baby Dolls.

The book's author, Kim Vaz-Deville, invites the scholarly community to help tell the story of the Baby Dolls.

"There are rich traditions of going way back to the early 1900s of women and men putting on these little skirts, acting out these at-the-time Vaudeville routines of women acting like baby dolls and men following after them, and playing and entertaining their neighbors on Mardi Gras Day," said Vaz-Deville, the associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Xavier University.

It's a book so uniquely New Orleans that the title includes a word that's not even in the dictionary.

""Raddy. R-A-D-D-Y, which meant to do your thing, strut your stuff, and not give a care about what somebody thinks about you," Vaz-Deville explained. "They walked raddy."

The resurgence of the Baby Dolls today takes the form of many different groups with their own styles, both traditional and contemporary, and open to a variety of women.

"We're not thinking about, 'Oh, do I look good enough to be out there parading?' It's like black women express themselves and say they're valuable and beautiful no matter what body type," Vaz-Deville said.

You can meet Vaz-Deville and other contributors to the book at a free event Sunday (July 22). There will be music, food and dance, and Baby Doll groups are offering memorabilia for raffle. You can also buy artwork from visual artists who have captured this tradition.

The event is from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Xavier Administration Building Auditorium. Costumes and festive attire are encouraged.

Proceeds from the launch will benefit One Book One New Orleans (OBONO) a program to support community building through adult literacy.