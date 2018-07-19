National Daiquiri Day! What makes a daiquiri so great?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Its National Daiquiri Day, so during this year's Tales of the Cocktail we headed to the Martini & Rossi party called, "Caffe Torino." At this party they were mixing up a variety of drinks including the daiquiri.

The daiquiri itself got its start in 1898 when a man named Jennings Stockton Cox who was working in Daiquiri, Cuba. He created a drink using fresh lime juice from the fruit of a tree. The daiquiri became popular in the 1940's because of war rationing. Vodka and whiskey were hard to come by, so rum was easy to get and they used rum to make daiquiris. The daiquiri is made with fresh lime juice, sugar, and rum.

(Pictured above: Martini & Rossi Global Brand Ambassador Roberta Mariani and Martini & Rossi North American Brand Ambassador Fabio Raffaelli)

(Pictured above: Jacques Bezuidenhout, Partner at Wildhawk Bar & Forgery Bar)

For more information about Martini & Rossi, click HERE.

For more information about Tales of the Cocktail, click HERE.