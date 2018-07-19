Hello? An astronaut from the International Space Station is on the phone for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INFINITY SCIENCE CENTER, Ms - It's the kind of phone call you only really ever dream you'd get to ever make.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is right there when the call is being answered.

The call is going to the International Space Station, 250 miles above the earth.

It's part of learning about space and astronauts and it's a big part of NASA's Year of Education on Station.

The call connects kids from the second grade to high school seniors.

They're spending part of their summer at Astro Camp. You can imagine the kinds of things a kid gets to do at Astro Camp.

The lucky, space loving kids are from Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Alabama.

The astronaut they get to talk with is Ricky Arnold. He's part of NASA Expedition 56.

Besides being the kind of phone call these kids will tell their grandkids about someday, it really is a lesson in learning about what's way out there in space.

And that's really what this mission from NASA is all about.

NASA wants to link students directly, by phone, to astronauts because it's a way to plug kids directly into science, technology, engineering and math.

The kids see how their classes back in school can help pave the way if they want to be astronauts some day.

They could be an astronaut orbiting the earth or maybe explosing another planet and making history.

Space seems so far away.

It seems so out there.

But a group of lucky kids knows, it's really all just a phone call away.