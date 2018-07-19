Deuce McAllister: ‘I’m not a very good painter’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints Hall-of-Fame running back Deuce McAllister is good at a lot of things. He's the all-time leading rusher for the New Orleans Saints. He's the only Ole Miss player with three seasons with at least 1,000 all purpose yards.

But, by his own admission, he can't paint.

"I'm not a very good painter," says Deuce.

He joined a group of bartenders who volunteered this week to paint KIPP Believe Primary. A WGNO photographer was there to videotape Deuce painting. And, it's not as bad as me makes it seem.

"You have bartenders from all over the country that have come in they have given over 10,000 hours of their time and service to be able to paint," says Deuce. "I think it was a pretty neat deal."

Deuce, Stephen Wilson (Crown Royal Director of Whisky Engagement), and bartender Star Hodgson stopped by the Twist Bar to talk about the volunteer day and other matters going on during Tales of the Cocktail.