Coconut Balls! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - If you love sweets and coconut, this dish is for you!

Thanks to Ryan from Mid-City, Test Kitchen Taylor whipped up a great dessert today. Next time, we're going to dip them in chocolate!

Coconut Balls

1½ Cup Desiccated Coconut

½ Cup Condensed Milk

⅛ Cup or About 15 Almonds

Mix 1 cup coconut and condensed milk together until combined.

Coat an almond in this mixture and roll into a ball. Continue until you have used all the mixture.

Roll each ball in the remaining coconut and chill in the fridge before serving.

