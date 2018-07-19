Branden Lewis performs on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Preservation Hall Jazz Band is an all-star lineup of artists.

The youngest member of the group is trumpeter Branden Lewis.

He's already been nominated for a Grammy. And, tomorrow (July 20) he is the featured act at Preservation Hall for the The Moon Looks Down and Laughs: A Midnight Soiree with the Branden Lewis Quintet.

Doors open at 11:30 p.m. The show starts at midnight.

Lewis stopped by the Twist Stage to give us a taste of what his show is all about.

For tickets, check out the Preservation Hall website.