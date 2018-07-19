Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bombay Sapphire’s Most Imaginative Bartender Competition: Tales of the Cocktail Challenge

One hundred bartenders from across America recently competed in the regional "Most Imaginative Bartender" competitions across the country. The winners of these competitions came to New Orleans for the learning experience that is Tales of the Cocktail. During this time, the finalists will perform in a "On-Air" challenge to test their media skills and to help the eventual grand prize winner with GQ Magazine's "Bartender in Residence" prize, where they will collaborate on a series of online cocktail videos. For this "On-Air" challenge, finalists are asked to create a cocktail inspired by New Orleans culture in only five minutes and from a pantry of ingredients. They then have to present their cocktail in front of a live camera that will be viewed by the judges in a separate room. Their scores in this challenge will be counted as a part of their overall score in the finals. Later in September, the 16 finalists will head to England, home of Bombay Sapphire Gin, for the grand finale.

