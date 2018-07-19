× Biloxi braces for Blue Angels crowd as practice flights begin

BILOXI, MS — Highway 90 in Biloxi between the Biloxi Bay Bridge and White Avenue can accommodate about 4,000 vehicles according to the city’s police chief, John Miller. But this weekend, for the Blue Angels’ performance at the “Blues over Biloxi” air show on the beachfront, Miller expects to see 40,000 cars on the highway there.

In the past, the show has been at Keesler Air Force Base. This year, it will be centered at Harrah’s Casino.

Organizers say moving the show to the beach will allow spectators to spread out more and relax in their own lawn chairs. It will also bring extra attractions to the show like USCG water rescue demonstrations.

“We can make it happen, as long as the public works with us, is tolerate, and as long as people give themselves plenty of time,” Miller says in a recorded statement on the city’s social media accounts.

Miller says people who want to see the air show need to arrive early.

“And when I say early, I don’t me a couple hours before the show,” Miller says. “I’m talking a good four, five, six hours before the show.”

The shows will be from 1:00 to 4:00 in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Several other flying groups and aircraft will appear at the show before the Blue Angels provide the big finish each afternoon.

The Blue Angels will spent portions of Thursday and Friday practicing for their air show performances.

“If you’re going to be on the beach anywhere, I would recommend somewhere between 5:30 and 7:30 (in the morning), I would try to be in place.”

Click here to see the city’s traffic plan for cars.

The city also says that more than 100 boaters are in town for the show. One of the harbors in the area is full, but another has more than 100 slips available. Click here to see the city’s traffic plan for boaters.