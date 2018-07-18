Trending: The Zachary Police Department lip sync battle is epic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, LA -- The lip sync battle continues! 🎤

Over at Zachary Police Department, officers emptied out their costume closets to perform a montage that included artists like The Clash, AC/DC, Eazy-E, Sister Sledge, and Dolly Parton.

The costume and production can only be described as EPIC... the lip syncing, however... we give them a strong 8! 😉

The department posted the video to their Facebook page Monday. So far they have over 3,000 reactions and 4,000 shares with nearly 169,000 views!