Tales of the Cocktail: Free acupuncture for distressed hospitality workers

Who knew that a tiny needle straight to the forehead could cause so much change in your well being?

Well, that's why this year's Tale of the Cocktail Foundation is offering a free program called 'Beyond the Bar' which offers different sessions to the public, like an entire session on acupuncture.

If you aren't familiar with the term, it's one of the oldest practices of traditional Chinese medicine.

"After a treatment, most people are astonished," licensed acupuncturist, Manning Hudson.

Hudson has been practicing for 18 years.

He's offering people a speedy lesson on needling during this week's festivities to help those who are in the hospitality industry.

"It can be a high stress job which is going to have an impact on perhaps their sleep, their diet, their appetite, and their general lifestyle," says Hudson.

These tiny needles are strategically placed on different parts of the body to help with digestive disorders, respiratory problems, migraines, and more.

"What the acupuncture is doing is using your bodies energy to help correct any imbalances. The biggest misconception probably is that it hurts. That is usually the first question that people ask me is if they are totally unfamiliar with acupuncture. The needles are very, very, very small," says Hudson.

So, if you're attending Tales of the Cocktail this week, sit back, relax, and take a jab at it.

