Tales of the Cocktail flair: Getting inked with Sailor Jerry tattoos

NEW ORLEANS-- During Tales of the Cocktail SailorJerry Spiced Rum brand ambassadors, Ashley Thomas and Anthony Bohlinger headed to Downtown Tattoo on Frenchmen Street to get Sailor Jerry tattoos. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez caught up with them while they got their new tattoos.

In case you don't know, Norman Collins was known as "Sailor Jerry." Collins was a Navy veteran who built a reputation for inking sailors in the World War II era. The "Sailor Jerry" tattoos pay homage to Collins and the Sailor Jerry brand.

Ashley Thomas said, "What makes Sailor Jerry tattoos so everlasting and on point is that they really set the tone. Sailor Jerry is the Godfather of the traditional tattoo. His tattoos are bright and they all speak to us, everyday for eternity."

Anthony Bohlinger chose a Sailor Jerry tattoo that he feels represents a time in his life.

"This is one of the first Sailor Jerry pieces of flash I ever saw. I've always been a hopeless romantic, which is in a way my cross to bear. Love can be beautiful but sometimes poisonous, and this tattoo represents the latter. My tattoos represent stages in my life, and this one represents just that.

