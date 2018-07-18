× Sewerage and Water Board names new executive director

NEW ORLEANS — Milwaukee’s Commissioner of Public Works Ghassan Korban has been selected to serve as the next executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board.

The board announced the decision Wednesday morning, two days after a search committee narrowed down the finalists to Korban and Avis Russell, a former city attorney in New Orleans.

According to a news release from the Sewerage and Water Board, Korban began his career in the Department of Public Works as a project engineer in 1987. His first 20 years were spent in the infrastructure services construction section as project engineer, testing laboratory manager assistant, construction supervisor, district manager, and chief construction engineer.

He managed a $60 million construction budget. He also oversaw one of two design and construction districts in the city of Milwaukee, managing a staff of 50 engineers, technicians, and administrative staff.

He replaces interim executive director Jade Brown-Russell, who has been leading the agency since late May.

Korban’s appointment comes almost a year since a rain event caused widespread flooding in New Orleans and uncovered serious problems with infrastructure and operations at Sewerage and Water Board. It led to the retirement of former S&WB Director Cedric Grant and more than $80 million spent on improving infrastructure since the floods.