PugMug goes viral

CAPE MAY, NJ -- Talk about a pug mug! A New Jersey runaway went viral before being reunited with his family.

The Cape May Police Department shared a mugshot photo of the fur baby they found after it apparently ran away from home. The department says the pug was captured “sneaking through yards” on the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue.

So far the photo has 9,000 shares and over 5,000 reactions... although released on bail, Cape May PD are considering additional charges against the pug for... stealing our hearts. ❤

Disclaimer: That last part was just to be cute. The pug is facing no additional charges. We are so happy for his safe return!