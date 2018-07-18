Police seize massive stockpile of Fentanyl at Ponchatoula house

PONCHATOULA, LA – Police have seized what they say is a record amount of Fentanyl from a home in Ponchatoula.

Over 750 sublingual Fentanyl pumps and about 11 thermal Fentanyl patches were confiscated after a joint effort between the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Hammond Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

As little as two milligrams of Fentanyl can be fatal.

Each patch contained between 75 milligrams and 100 milligrams of Fentanyl.

“When you take that much fentanyl from a residence or off street you are saving lives,” Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said. “The joint efforts between the local and federal law enforcement agencies in this investigation have single handedly affected countless lives by removing this product from being a potential threat or from being distributed throughout our community.”

Thirty-two-year-old Daniel McCann was arrested at his home on South 3rd Street after the task force identified the location as the source of a potential distribution site.

McCann denied any of the Fentanyl was his, but another man living at the address told police he had been receiving a prescription for the drug through the mail for the past two years.

He obtained the prescription from a pain management clinic after a back injury.

One juvenile who was at home at the time of the raid has been placed into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

No other arrests have been made as of this time.