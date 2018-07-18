× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Deli Meat

Deli meats make it easy to grab protein on the go, from sandwiches to wraps or even just rolled up, plain. But check labels closely, or you just might be getting a hefty dose of surprise ingredients. Get the Skinny on Molly’s top picks and worst bets in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it!

Check ounces on label to be sure you’re comparing similar serving sizes

on label to be sure you’re comparing similar serving sizes Check carb-to-protein ratio – look for not more than 2 grams carbs for every 12 grams protein

look for not more than 2 grams carbs for every 12 grams protein Keep sodium in check – look for <200 mg sodium per 2 ounces, if need lower-sodium diet

look for <200 mg sodium per 2 ounces, if need lower-sodium diet Look for no added nitrites/nitrates – linked to increased risk of heart disease & certain cancers.

LOVE IT!

Diestel Turkey Ranch No Salt Added Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast

Per 2 oz serving: 60 calories, 20 mg sodium, 0 grams carbs, 14 grams protein

60 calories, 20 mg sodium, 0 grams carbs, 14 grams protein Ingredients: organic turkey breast

LIKE IT!

Applegate Naturals Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

Per 2 oz serving: 50 calories, 360 mg sodium, 0 grams carbs, 12 grams protein

50 calories, 360 mg sodium, 0 grams carbs, 12 grams protein Ingredients: turkey breast, water, 2% or less of salt, carrageenan (from seaweed)

Columbus Reduced Sodium Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

Per 2 oz serving: 60 calories, 340 mg sodium, 1 grams carbs, 13 grams protein

60 calories, 340 mg sodium, 1 grams carbs, 13 grams protein Ingredients: turkey breast, turkey broth, 2% or less of vinegar, rice starch, salt, brown sugar, carrageenan (from seaweed), yeast extract, cultured celery juice powder, citrus extract, garlic powder

Tofurky Deli Slices

Per 2 oz serving: 100 calories, 300 mg sodium, 6 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 13 grams protein

100 calories, 300 mg sodium, 6 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 13 grams protein Ingredients: Vital wheat gluten, organic tofu, shoyu soy sauce, non-GMO canola oil, natural vegan flavors, white bean flour, garbanzo bean flour, lemon juice, onion, celery…

HATE IT!

Oscar Meyer NATURAL Slow Roasted Turkey Breast

Per 2 oz serving: 60 calories, 400 mg sodium, 1 gram carbs, 10 grams protein

60 calories, 400 mg sodium, 1 gram carbs, 10 grams protein Ingredients: turkey breast, water, cultured dextrose, contains less than 2% of potato starch, salt, honey, vinegar, cultured celery juice, cherry powder.

Oscar Mayer DeliFresh Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast

Per 2 oz serving: 50 calories, 520 mg sodium, 3 grams carbs, 9 grams protein

50 calories, 520 mg sodium, 3 grams carbs, 9 grams protein Ingredients: turkey breast, water, cultured dextrose, contains less than 2% of modified cornstarch, salt, sugar, vinegar, cultured celery juice, sodium phosphates, carrageenan, cherry powder, lemon juice solids. coated with seasonings black pepper, white pepper, paprika, chili powder, salt.

Land O’ Frost Rotisserie Seasoned Turkey Breast

Per 2 oz serving: 80 calories, 600 mg sodium, 3 grams carbs, 10 grams protein

80 calories, 600 mg sodium, 3 grams carbs, 10 grams protein Ingredients: turkey breast, water, white turkey, contains less than 2% of vinegar, potato starch, sugar, carrageenan (from seaweed), flavorings, paprika, parsley, citric acid, malic acid, cultured celery juice powder, cherry powder

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD