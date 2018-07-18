Identifying mark on calf leads to arrests in Lakeview car theft

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says an officer noticed an identifying mark on a suspect’s calf which led to three arrests in a car burglary investigation.

According to police, police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from a home in the 900 block of Robert E. Lee Boulevard. Police released surveillance video of the theft which shows at least two people working together to take the SUV.

Three nights later, police responded to a report of people pulling on the handles of parked cars in the 5000 block of Frenchman Street. Police say officers responded to the scene and began questioning the three suspects. That’s when, according to the NOPD, one of the officers noticed an identifying mark on the calf of one of the suspects.

Police also say one of the suspects was in possession of some of the stolen items that were taken from the Jeep. When officers checked the car that the trio was driving on that second night, it contained items from another vehicle, also in the Lakeview neighborhood.

At last word, the three suspects were each booked with two counts of illegal possession of stolen things. Police also say they’re working to determine if the suspects are responsible for any additional car thefts or burglaries.