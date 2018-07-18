× McDonald’s is giving away free fries every Friday for rest of 2018

Do you like McDonald’s fries? Then don’t miss out on this deal.

The fast-food restaurant chain says they will be giving out free french fries for the rest of the year. You can get an order of medium fries for free every Friday until December 30, 2018.

There is one catch, however. You have to download the McDonald’s app to get the coupon, then make a purchase of at least one dollar during your visit to the golden arches.

For more information, see the McDonald’s website.