Crocs™ heels are happening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Well, the internet has spoken and the new Crocs™ heels are “lit.” 👠🔥

these crocs high heels are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iIKWUjkVFa — finn (@uglyfinnn) July 15, 2018

The brand went above and beyond success when developing a shoe for comfort and function but wants to distance themselves from the reputation it has developed in the medical and service industries.

They've even partnered with haute couture companies like Balenciaga, pursuing acceptance in the fashion world.

Here is their latest attempt and according to Fast Company, these have been flying off of the shelves.

At $55 a pair, they are affordable, if they’re Crocs™ they’ll certainly be comfortable... but are they that much to look at?

What do you think? Tweet me, I’m @KinseySchofield.