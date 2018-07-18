Celebrate National Caviar Day with ‘Cajun Caviar’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- When you think of caviar, you probably think of high-end parties and expensive taste.

But three local women are on a mission to make caviar a dish that's accessible for everyone -- and they're using fish from the backwaters of Louisiana to do it.

Partners Allison Vega-Knoll, Alden Lagasse and Amy Wilson are the driving force behind Cajun Caviar.

"This is a seafood delicacy that comes right out of the back waters of Louisiana, and it's fished right out of the Atchafalaya Basin," Amy Wilson said.

It comes from the eggs of a bowfin fish, but in Louisiana, it's better known as choupique.

"This is an affordable luxury that everyone can enjoy," Wilson said. "It's not just for the wealthy anymore, and we love local and regional products ... it's fresh as it can be. We literally fish it out of the water an hour from here and produce the caviar."

To celebrate National Caviar Day, the New Orleans locations of Martin Wine Cellar is offering 25% off all Cajun Caviar products Wednesday and Thursday (July 18 and 19).