2 officers injured during rolling shootout through Metairie

METAIRIE – Two officers suffered minor injuries during a rolling shootout across Metairie early this morning.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office was responding to a report of a car theft in the 3800 block of North Arnoult Boulevard when a car that was later determined to be stolen rammed the deputies.

Shots were fired at that location, and an officer was injured, according to the JPSO.

The stolen car then sped down Veterans Boulevard toward Kenner, crashing in the 100 block of Veterans Boulevard.

More shots were fired during the chase, and five teens between the ages of 13 to 19 were arrested.

Two officers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.