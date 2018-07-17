Would you eat it? Twix Cake!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Right Twix or Left Twix? What about a Twix cake?

Test Kitchen Taylor says if you're making this cake, you better use parchment paper!

1 Pound Cake

8 oz. soft caramels unwrapped

2 tbsp evaporated milk

6oz. chocolate almond bark

Place the pound cake on a sheet of parchment paper.

Melt the caramel and evaporated milk in the microwave.

Spread/pour the caramel over the pound cake.

Chill in fridge for at least 10 to 15 minutes.

Melt the chocolate almond bark according to package instructions and spread over the top of the pound cake, spreading it on the sides as much as possible.

Let the chocolate harden, slice and enjoy!

