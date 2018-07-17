Trending: GENA adjustable heels are here 👠

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SINGAPORE -- This ain't your Grandmama's shoe! ...but it could be!

GENA the adjustable heels started out as a Kickstarter campaign and now the height adjustable shoes are available to purchase.

Based in Singapore, the startup managed to raise over $40,000 on the crowdfunding site... making the pumps now available to you. 👠

They say the design is for comfort and convenience without compromising style.

Here’s how they work... there’s a catch to release the heel on the side of the shoe - to lower the height - the excess steel heel folds perfectly under the shoe. The shoe also features a leather insole, foam padding, and grooves on the bottom to prevent slips.

The reviews are primarily positive, with fun styles, and prices start as low as $179.