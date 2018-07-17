× Tigers tackle SEC Media days in Atlanta: A report from WGNO Sports

SEC media days, once a staple at Hoover, Alabama is now a free agent, on the move.

League commissioner Greg Sankey said the SEC will explore other sites for its media days in the future. In Atlanta for 2018 at the College Football Hall of Fame, media days will return to Hoover in 2019.

But, the 2020 site and beyond is up for discussion, and New Orleans and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome should be given much consideration.

The expansive Superdome, one of the most iconic venues in the world, would be the perfect place for the league to hold one of its signature events.

Media days would also be a shot to the local economy, one that is often in a tourist slumber during the hottest days of a Louisiana summer.

The LSU Tigers made their appearance at media days Monday. Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.