Suspect in possible serial killings in Houston is now in custody

Houston police say Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, a man suspected in three killings over the past several days, is now in custody.

No other details were immediately available Tuesday morning, police tweeted.

Rodriguez’s arrest came hours after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez warned of a possible serial killer on the loose.

“From all evidence we are seeing so far, we are facing a possible serial killer,” Gonzalez said Monday night.

Rodriguez, 46, is a registered sex offender who was on parole at the time of the killings. Police said he cut off his ankle monitor a few days before the first shooting.

The first victim, Pamela Johnson, 62, was found dead Friday night inside her home in northwest Harris County after her family called authorities because they couldn’t reach her.

Johnson’s car was stolen from her home and later discovered at a nearby mall. That’s when the Harris County Sheriff’s Office reviewed the mall’s surveillance video and made a connection with the suspect.

Two other people were found dead at different mattress stores Saturday and Monday.

Authorities said they also believe Rodriguez robbed a Metro bus driver early Monday and shot a driver last week.

Police have not released a possible motive in the killings.