Slidell PD: Stolen tricycle recovered, thief still at large

SLIDELL – A stolen custom tricycle for a 12-year-old with special needs has been found, but the thief is still at large.

A person who was not involved with the theft of the tricycle dropped it off at the Slidell Police Station this morning, according to police chief Randy Fandal.

The good Samaritan was able to convince the thief to return the bike.

“We are extremely happy to have the bike returned,” Fandal said. “Everything else is secondary at this point, but we will still be pushing forward with this investigation. Yesterday, hundreds of people and businesses from all over the New Orleans Metro area were willing to donate money to replace the stolen bike. The Slidell community and the family of 12-year-old, Adara, are grateful for all the support.”