NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Abita Brew Pub

ABITA SPRINGS, La. -- The drive to Abita Springs is worth it to taste test Abita beer at the Abita Brew Pub.

It's the original location of Abita beer... One of the first breweries in the state of Louisiana.

"We went from 1500 barrels back here in the original location from the first year, to now we're doing 150 thousand barrels probably," says Cameron Calabresi with Abita Brew Pub.

From their flagship beers like Amber and Turbodog, to seasonal, select and harvest series, there's something for everyone's palate.

"This is one of my favorites, it's Purple Haze. It's a raspberry lager. Very light, sweet, smooth. We mix it here with a lot of our other beers, our Andygator," says Calabresi.

And in addition to all those beers on tap, the Abita Brew Pub serves up some great food too. From red beans and rice, to a classic cheeseburger, they've got you covered.

Abita Brew Pub is part of the NOLA Craft Beer Experience. For $49, you get different craft beers at 10 locations around town. You'll get two flights or equivalent of 40 ounces at each participating brewery or pub, about $200 worth of craft beer!