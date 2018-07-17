Who needs Prime Day? Meghan Markle’s 4 outfits worth $40K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Well, the numbers are in! Meghan Markle wore four outfits worth over $40K for her first royal tour.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry recently enjoyed their trip to Dublin, Ireland, ending their first overseas royal tour together.

While they were abroad, Meghan wore four different outfits - Elle.com estimates that the cost of her wardrobe was $40,189.65.

As a member of the royal family, Meghan can no longer accept gifts or free swag for exposure. She now makes purchases with money that Prince Charles gives Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Harry from his $28 million dollar income.

Enjoy the high life Meghan. I'm over here shopping Amazon Prime Day for stretchy pants.