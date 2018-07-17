× Master P.’s “I Got the Hook-Up 2” casts familiar face

NEW ORLEANS — Did you make it to the auditions for Master P.’s “I Got the Hook-Up 2” here in NOLA?

Anticipation mounts as P. and his production team are slowly leaking the names of the new cast.

TMZ broke the story that the sequel will star Instagram sensations, Fatboy and Piola. Combined the two personalities have nearly 7 million followers.

Today, Master P. announced that one of the original cast members is anxious to return, “We are extremely excited to have John Witherspoon back, he was so funny in the original film, it wouldn’t be the same without him in the sequel. We are looking forward to this project, we have new talent we are sure will bring great energy and laughs to the film.”

Aside from the original “I Got the Hook-Up,” you will likely recognize Witherspoon for his roles in Eddie Murphy’s “Boomerang” and as Ice Cube’s Dad in “Friday.”

The film is scheduled to begin shooting this summer.