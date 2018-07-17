× Man arrested after wild police chase in Slidell, police looking for passenger

SLIDELL – A man who was fleeing police in a stolen truck slammed into three cars, pushing one car into a house, and ran away on foot before a K9 officer eventually stopped him.

A Slidell Police Officer spotted a 2004 GMC Sierra that had been reported stolen in New Orleans at the corner of 8th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. on July 16.

The driver of the stolen truck, 31-year-old Ronald Johnson, sped away when the officer attempted to pull the truck over.

Johnson’s truck slammed into the back of a BMW, sending it careening into a house and leaving the BMW’s driver with minor to moderate injuries, according to the SPD.

Johnson then slammed into two parked vehicles, after which the stolen truck came to a halt.

Johnson and his unidentified passenger jumped out of the truck and fled on foot, and a K9 officer caught up to Johnson.

The passenger is still at large.

Investigators are still attempting to identify the passenger of the vehicle, who is believed to be from the New Orleans area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Slidell Police or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.