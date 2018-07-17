Kansas City police identify gunfight suspect who wounded 3 officers

Kansas City Missouri Police Chief Rick Smith has identified the 25-year-old suspect who allegedly killed a college student last week and then shot three police officers on Sunday.

The suspect, Marlin Mack, was killed by police during Sunday’s shootout, which began after undercover and tactical officers encountered him at a motel.

After Mack opened fire, striking two officers, he drove away and then fled on foot, police said. Officers exchanged gunfire while chasing him, and a third officer was struck.

Mack then holed up in an unoccupied house, police said. After a standoff, he came out of the house, exchanged gunfire with officers, and was shot and killed.

All three wounded officers were treated at hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Two officers will remain hospitalized but are in stable condition, Smith said on Monday.

Mack was wanted in the slaying of 25-year-old University of Missouri Kansas City student Sharath Koppu, who was gunned down in a robbery at a market on July 6, police said. Authorities said they had been looking for Mack as a suspect since last week and finally encountered him on Sunday.