Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office searching for an accomplice in Marrero double shooting

MARRERO — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder…

Investigators say 26-year-old Dariyan Harris is an accomplice in a double shooting that happened June 19th, 2018, where one person died and another person was injured on Sixth Avenue and Walkertown way in Marrero.

Both victims were shot multiple times.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Harris or on the crime itself is asked to call Detective Ed Manix of the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5320 or contact Crimestoppers.