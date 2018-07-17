× Fuel spill shuts down Westbank Expressway ramp at Manhattan

HARVEY, LA – Parts of the elevated Westbank Expressway have been closed after a fuel spill on the roadway.

Approximately 120 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the westbound roadway near Manhattan Boulevard around 11 a.m., according to the Harvey Volunteer Fire Department.

The Jefferson Parish HazMat team is on the scene, and the right lane of the Expressway has be closed.

The downramp onto Manhattan is also closed while crews work to contain and clean up the spill.