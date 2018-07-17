Beyond the Bar: A Tales of the Cocktail program for everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Tales of the cocktail is not only about the drink, but it's also about the folks that make and serve the drinks.

For the first time ever, Tales is offering a new program which offers a variety of exercise and lifestyle classes.

The best perk? It's free to the public.

"When you are at the bar, you are working, and you are kind of confined. You have your guests in front of you. Beyond the Bar is kind of what you do as a person in this hospitality/spirits industry after you leave your work," says marketing coordinator from Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, Amber Niewald.

This program caters to the needs of the hospitality industry by providing special presentations.

The schedule consists of AA meetings, mental health seminars, and even yoga classes to boost psychical health.

"Being in the hospitality industry is high stress every day. You are constantly dealing with people and putting out fires," says Niewald.

"You're hours are, in New Orleans it may be 4 p.m. to 4 a.m, and finding that time for yourself is not always conducive to your schedule," says Niewald.

Organizers hope this year at Tales of the Coktail that you try and find you zen.

Then, you can let this program be remind to balance work and life for your overall well-being.

"If you don't have the right shoes, if you don't take the right care of yourself, nutrition wise or physically, you aren't going to be able to sustain yourself," says Niewald.

For the Beyond the Bar schedule and further information, click here.