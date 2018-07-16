Will The Rock run for President?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Some on the internet LOVE the idea... and some on the internet HATE the idea.

46-year-old Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told Stephen Colbert that he is "absolutely" considering a presidential run.

Although he is passionate about the idea, The Rock says that a 2020 bid is not likely as he lacks the political experience he feels he would need.

In regards to his future in politics, he told GQ Magazine last year, "Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. If I didn't agree with someone on something, I wouldn't shut them out. I would actually include them.”

He’s currently making the press rounds right now promoting Skyscraper... which was trampled at the box office this weekend by Hotel Transylvania 3.