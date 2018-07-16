× WGNO Weekend Anchor-Producer-Multimedia Journalist

WGNO –TV, the New Orleans ABC Affiliate, has an immediate opening for a high-energy, motivated, social media savvy anchor-producer to take the lead for our Sunday newscasts at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. This position is great for someone who loves creative control of a newscast.

Your anchoring skills must demonstrate strong communication abilities that allow you to report hard news as well as feature news. You will also have a track record of enterprising unique stories.

This position also reports four days a week. The successful candidate must be able to write, shoot, edit, and present strong stories on video. This reporter must be skilled in all phases of storytelling and thus ready to work alone in the field as required.

Online reporting will be a major part of this reporter’s responsibilities, so mastery of digital and social tools is a must.

This is not an entry-level position. You must have at least two years’ experience either as a reporter or an anchor. A college degree is preferred.

Email or send cover letter with DVD or links to your best newscasts, franchises, segments, etc. to Rick Erbach, News Director, WGNO/WNOL, One Galleria Blvd, Suite 850, Metairie, LA 70001 or email to rerbach@wgno.com.

EOE