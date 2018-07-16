× WGNO News Photographer-Editor

WGNO News is looking for a creative and dedicated full-time News Photographer-Editor for our Good Morning New Orleans and WGNO News at 11 a.m. newscast.

We are looking for somebody who works well with others, has a passion for news, creativity and strong editing skills –- preferably Final Cut X.

Strong candidates understand how news video exists on three screens (Television, internet, and mobile) and are prepared to edit/produce on all three. The successful candidate must be able to quickly create high quality content for on-air and on-line.

ENG Shooting experience is a must. Successful candidate will shoot in-studio interviews, cooking segments, general assignments, live shots, Friday Night Football, and natural sound packages are a possibility.

The successful candidate must maintain and be responsible for all issued station equipment and vehicles in accordance with stated policies. Successful candidate must have valid driver’s license and a good record, possess excellent people skills, a strong work ethic, and a great attitude.

Send resume, cover letter, and link to your work to Patrick Thomas, Chief Photographer, WGNO-TV, One Galleria Blvd, Suite 850, Metairie, LA 70001 or email: pwthomas@wgno.com