Stars of ‘Dream a Little Dream’ perform ‘Anything Goes’

NEW ORLEANS -- The Castle Theatre is bringing back a time when larger-than-life singers commanded the stage.

Think Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Etta James, and Aretha Franklin.

They are all represented in "Dream a Little Dream," starring Miss Linda Wright, Jordan Kelly, and Jim Walpole on piano.

They originally planned on just one showing on Saturday, July 21, at the Castle Theatre, 501 Williams Blvd. in Kenner’s Historic Rivertown. But, it sold out so fast, they added a second show on Saturday, July 28. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

The stars of "Dream a Little Dream" stopped by the Twist Stage to perform a couple of songs from the show.

For tickets, go to the Castle Theatre's website or call (504) 287-4707.