Slidell Police looking for thief who stole custom tricycle from child with special needs

SLIDELL, La. -- Police in Slidell are asking the public for help in locating a custom tricycle that was stolen from a 12-year-old girl with special needs.

Police said the victim’s father discovered the tricycle had been stolen on Sunday morning (July 15) when was preparing to take his family camping.

It was stolen from a storage unit, located at 1373 West Lindberg Drive. The tricycle was secured to the back of a trailer and covered with a grey and silver tarp, which was also stolen.

The Amtryke (brand) tricycle, which was custom built specifically to the 12-year-old girl’s body dimensions, is red in color and has a small license plate with the name “Adara” adhered to the back of it. The value of the tricycle is estimated to be over $2,000.

“I can’t stand a thief, but to the person who stole a special needs child’s bike, there’s a special place in hell for you," Slidell Police Randy Fandal said. "I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt that you didn’t know this was a bike specifically made for a 12-year-old special needs girl. If you have a heart or a conscience, return it, if not, I can assure you we will find you.”

Slidell Police are asking anyone with information to call 985-646-6181, or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.