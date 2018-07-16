SHE Metairie showcases their chic summer style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE -- SHE Metairie is celebrating summer in style with these "under a-hundo" looks.

From Daydreamer tees to festival hats that are affordable and fierce... they have the cutest outfits for all ages.

You can even stop by the store to be styled by the owner, Ashley Corchiani.

SHE Metairie is located at -

2561 Metairie Rd #2

Metairie, LA 70001

Open Monday through Friday 10am-6pm and on Saturday 10 am-5pm.

(504)-644-4273

