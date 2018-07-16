Secret message left in bum of 300-year-old Jesus statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPAIN -- A Priest from Spain has left what appears to be one of the earliest signs of a time capsules ever left behind... in the behind of a 300-year-old statue of Jesus. 😲

Restorers of the 18th-century statue of Jesus Christ in Spain have found a carefully handwritten note in calligraphy hidden in the bum of the statue.

Dated back to 1777, the two page note contains key information about the period and details on the economic situation, diseases, political and religious matters, and famous figures.

The unique time capsule was unearthed by the restoration company Da Vinci Restauro.

Today the wooden statue is proudly displayed at a church in Spain.