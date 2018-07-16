× Police: Doctor in Gretna accused of fondling patient

GRETNA, La. — A doctor in Gretna has been arrested after a patient recorded video of him fondling her during an office visit, according to Gretna Police.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson said Dr. James Dyess was arrested on one count of simple battery, a misdemeanor, and two felony counts of sexual battery.

The victim told police she went to Dyess’ office at 12 Westbank Expressway after injuring her back in an automobile accident. Dyess only sees referral patients from lawyers, Chief Lawson said.

She said she believed Dyess touched her inappropriately during her first visit, prompting her to record her second visit on her cell phone.

The victim presented the video to police, prompting an investigation and subsequent charges.

Dyess was booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail and later released on a $20,500 bond.