Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Mia Wallace

Mia Wallace is a year-old, labrador retriever. While she may look just like Uma Thurman's character from Pulp Fiction, she doesn't act like her. She is more of a country girl. She is a little shy until you get to know her, then she is nothing but a ball of spunk and she gets along with everyone! She loves to hang out with her doggo friends by the pond while munchin' on some grass. She has trouble jumping right into the fun, but once she warms up, she'll be in the middle of all the fun. Mia is all about the low-key lifestyle though. If you are like Mia, you should consider adopting her. For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

