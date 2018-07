NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing Florida man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since July 3.

Fifty-five-year-old Todd Lawerence Kane spoke to his brother on July 3 and said he would head back to his home in Charlotte, Florida, the next day, according to the NOPD.

Kane has not been seen or heard from since.

He was staying with a friend in the Fifth District.

Anyone with information on Todd Lawerence Kane’s location is asked to notify Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.