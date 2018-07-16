Meghan Markle’s father says he sees fear in her eyes 😱

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McTalks A. Lot Markle... aka Thomas Markle is telling The Sun that his daughter, Meghan, has fear in her eyes in the photos he’s seen of her lately.

He said: “I think she is terrified, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now.”

I wonder if it’s occurred to him that maybe she’s embarrassed of her press loving pop?

He’s even criticizing her wardrobe... “Meghan seems like something out of an old movie,” he told The Sun. “Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees?”

The last time he spoke to the Duchess of Sussex was right after the Royal wedding.

Aside from the negative stuff... He did say that he misses his daughter.

Do you think Meghan's dad is talking to media too much? Is he alienating his daughter? Tweet me with your opinion - @KinseySchofield