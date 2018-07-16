× Man attacked inside bedroom of St. Claude home

NEW ORLEANS – A man was ambushed inside a home in the St. Claude neighborhood early this morning.

A 35-year-old man met 20-year-old Savina Kisack at a home in the 1900 block of Feliciana Street just after 2:30 a.m. on July 16, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

When the victim entered a bedroom inside the home, an unidentified armed man was waiting for him, and a struggle ensued.

Kisack choked the victim during the fight, but he was able to escape, according to the NOPD.

Once outside, the victim realized the armed man who attacked stolen his keys, so he hid in the bushes until officers arrived.

Kisack was arrested and charged with armed robbery and simple battery.