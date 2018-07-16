× Carjackers force woman to undress in the Marigny

NEW ORLEANS – A woman was forced to undress during a carjacking in the Marigny last night.

The 30-year-old woman was sitting inside a car in the 2200 block of Decatur Street with a 38-year-old man around 11 p.m. on July 15 when three men in a red vehicle pulled up.

The three men forced the man to exit the vehicle and took his wallet and cell phone, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

They then made the woman undress before hopping into her vehicle and driving away toward Elysian Fields Avenue.