Bird thief was gone with the toss of her hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESTREHAN, LA -- The Saint Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who is accused of stealing a bird from a Destrehan pet shop. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the theft happened at about noon on July 5th at the Bayou Pets on Ormond Center Court. The store's security camera recorded what happened.

In the footage, a woman is seen walking with a sun conure on her shoulder as she talks on her mobile phone. Then the woman tosses her hair to one side and covers the bird.

According to one of the store's owners, the woman asked to see the bird, which is valued at $500, and appeared to be very comfortable handling it. Workers say they allowed her to walk around the store for a few minutes with the bird, but when they turned their attention to other matters, she covered the bird with the toss of her hair and headed out the door.

To see surveillance footage and the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video button at the top of this page.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SCPSO Detective Jennifer James at 985-783-1135 or 985-783-6807.

So far, 375 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.